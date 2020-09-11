Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Argent Wealth Management LLC

Argent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.95. 25,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.47. The firm has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

