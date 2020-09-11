Maker (MKR) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $535.45 or 0.05179901 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, GOPAX, IDEX and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Maker has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $538.44 million and approximately $41.44 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OasisDEX, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx, DDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, GOPAX, BitMart, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

