Man Group plc Boosts Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,768 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.47% of BOX worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in BOX by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.95. 47,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,608. Box Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 358.25% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other BOX news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $330,010.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,815 shares of company stock valued at $6,272,931 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

