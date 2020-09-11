Man Group plc Has $21.51 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 292.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 102,761 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 504,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,683,000 after buying an additional 136,217 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.21. The company had a trading volume of 52,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,381. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.21. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

