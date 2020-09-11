Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,873,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day moving average is $105.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

