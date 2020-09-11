Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 6.62%.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $17.91 on Friday. Mastercraft Boat has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $341.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.