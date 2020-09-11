Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Match Group’s top line will benefit from the robust momentum witnessed at Tinder and solid performances of Hinge, Pairs and OkCupid apps. Notably, activity across all brands has increased since the coronavirus outbreak, especially among younger users and females. Moreover, the company witnessed rebound in propensity to pay, driven by strong uptake of video-enabled services to boost engagement amid coronavirus crisis-induced shelter-in-place guidelines. However, intense competition from the likes of Facebook and a highly-leveraged balance sheet are concerns. Moreover, its primary cash cow, Tinder is labeled as a hook up app and as a result could face hurdles, while trying to expand into other parts of the world and that may not bode well for the company’s top line. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

MTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Match Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.37.

MTCH stock opened at $105.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.54, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $3,776,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $44,673,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 576,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,146,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,541 shares of company stock worth $62,318,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

