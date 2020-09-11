Mather Group LLC. Has $860,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 351.4% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 44,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 67.6% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 93.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 45,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,752,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.98.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,863 shares of company stock worth $9,085,220. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

