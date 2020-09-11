Mather Group LLC. Sells 843 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,987,312. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.