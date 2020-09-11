Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,931 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $946,057,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.08. 107,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,792. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $219.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

