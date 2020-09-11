Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after purchasing an additional 97,118 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.2% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 21,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.48.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,792. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $219.48. The company has a market capitalization of $160.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.06.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

