Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Shares Up 10.7%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 80,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 145,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.10 million and a PE ratio of -10.52.

In related news, Director Don Lay sold 413,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262.50.

About Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL)

Medallion Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral resource projects. It explores for monazite, a rare earth element. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

