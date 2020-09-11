Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Mediaset stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Mediaset has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.
About Mediaset
