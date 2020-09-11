Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Mediaset stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Mediaset has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Get Mediaset alerts:

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; and linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.