MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.39

Sep 11th, 2020

Shares of MediaValet Inc (CVE:MVP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.39 and last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 33306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of MediaValet from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 million and a PE ratio of -14.52.

About MediaValet (CVE:MVP)

MediaValet Inc primarily engages in developing and licensing enterprise-grade, cloud-based, digital asset management software worldwide. The company offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production and sync with a digital asset management system. It also designs mobile applications for iOS, Android, and Windows devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

