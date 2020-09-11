Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.93. Approximately 29,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 19,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.80, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

