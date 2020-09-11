MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 746.2% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1,199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,821,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 2,604,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth $2,639,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth $2,302,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.94. 127,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

