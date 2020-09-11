M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Increased to GBX 241 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 227 ($2.97) to GBX 241 ($3.15) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MNG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&G from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on M&G in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of M&G to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 189 ($2.47) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 211 ($2.76).

LON:MNG opened at GBX 156.70 ($2.05) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.03. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 252.56 ($3.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other M&G news, insider Massimo Tosato bought 1,000 shares of M&G stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £1,630 ($2,129.88).

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

