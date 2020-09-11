Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36 and $1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-6% q/q, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.36-1.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average is $92.98. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $115.11.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.64.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

