Midas Market Cap Achieves $1.36 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Midas has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $3,509.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00009785 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00399540 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00024107 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001787 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Midas

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

