Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX) Trading 3% Higher

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68). 34,545 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 13,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.66).

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.92.

About Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX)

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

