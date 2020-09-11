MonaCoin Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $87.31 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00012850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Zaif, Bleutrade and Upbit. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,337.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.29 or 0.03572477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.39 or 0.02170704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00469904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00841782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00612937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00050378 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00013000 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex, Zaif, QBTC, Fisco, Bitbank and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

