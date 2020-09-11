Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,869 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,911. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

