Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 132.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Moody’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 39.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.00. 19,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,227. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,353 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.