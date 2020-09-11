MS International (LON:MSI) Shares Down 0.2%

MS International plc (LON:MSI) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114.80 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.50). 989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.43.

MS International (LON:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.20)) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from MS International’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. MS International’s payout ratio is currently -26.49%.

About MS International (LON:MSI)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Petrol Station Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

