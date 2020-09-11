Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEURV. Barclays set a €247.00 ($290.59) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €240.00 ($282.35).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

