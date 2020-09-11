MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. MVC Capital had a negative net margin of 120.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%.

Shares of MVC Capital stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.85. MVC Capital has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 67.19, a quick ratio of 67.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 3,228,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $3,776,788.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

