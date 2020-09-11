Nakama Group (LON:NAK) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Nakama Group PLC (LON:NAK) traded down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01). 454,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 769,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $707,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 6.00.

About Nakama Group (LON:NAK)

Nakama Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy services for digital technology and interactive media industries under the Nakama name in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company also provides technology and business information recruitment consultancy services to insurance and investment management industries under Highams brand name.

