Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Earnings Results

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

NSSC opened at $22.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $406.21 million, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.31. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

