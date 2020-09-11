National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$6.25” Price Target for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

National Bank Financial set a C$6.25 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.29.

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$5.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

