Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Trading 5.1% Higher

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.23. 180,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 157,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $252.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $265.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 293.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 205.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 61,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.