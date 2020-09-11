Needham & Company LLC Lowers ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.33.

ACMR opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $113.87. The company has a market cap of $959.58 million, a PE ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. ACM Research had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $427,230.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,230.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at $656,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,259 shares of company stock worth $8,330,877. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $7,130,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 892.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after buying an additional 50,346 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

