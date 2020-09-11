Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Update

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 314,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NLST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 318,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,458. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $87.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

