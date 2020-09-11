NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

NexgenRx Inc. (CVE:NXG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.17. NexgenRx shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 15,500 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.67, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29.

NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.41 million during the quarter.

NexgenRx Company Profile (CVE:NXG)

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for NexgenRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexgenRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit