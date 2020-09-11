NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

NexgenRx Inc. (CVE:NXG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.17. NexgenRx shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 15,500 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.67, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29.

NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.41 million during the quarter.

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

