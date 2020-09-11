Nexus Market Cap Achieves $14.02 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Binance and Upbit. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $14.02 million and $49,472.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexus has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

