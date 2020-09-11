Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKLA. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nikola from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nikola currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of NKLA opened at $37.57 on Monday. Nikola has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $93.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Nikola’s quarterly revenue was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $97,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $230,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

