NIO (NYSE:NIO) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $18.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. NIO has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NIO by 79.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NIO by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,008,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

