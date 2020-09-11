NIO (NYSE:NIO) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $18.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. NIO has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NIO by 79.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NIO by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,008,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Analyst Recommendations for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit