Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

NKRKY stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

