Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s (EFRTF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.10 price target on the stock.

Shares of EFRTF stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Get Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 72 properties comprising approximately 4.0 million square feet of rentable area.

Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.