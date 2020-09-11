Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s (EFRTF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.10 price target on the stock.
Shares of EFRTF stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.
About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
