Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Up 676.5% in August

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 676.5% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRK. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,747,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,841,000 after buying an additional 2,467,345 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 6,583.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 212,859 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 799,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 81,956 shares during the period.

NYSE:NRK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 2,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,325. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

