Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 375.9% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:NAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $14.72.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
