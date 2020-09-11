Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 375.9% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:NAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $14.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 245,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

