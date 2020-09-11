Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Down 91.0% in August

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the August 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JRI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.15. 3,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,405,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 753.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 218,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 192,995 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 837,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 66,435 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 104,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,351 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

