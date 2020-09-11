Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 462.8% from the August 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 291,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 67,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 32,995 shares during the period.

Shares of SPXX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,754. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

