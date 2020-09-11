Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 385.3% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 31.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000.

Shares of JTA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.53%.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

