Obyte Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,379.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $16.53 million and approximately $10,379.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be bought for $21.89 or 0.00211740 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000244 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000198 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,181 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

