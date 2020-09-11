Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Lifted to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners currently has $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.05.

OXY opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

