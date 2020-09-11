Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OHI. Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.73. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 669,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 56,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

