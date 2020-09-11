Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $17,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,836,636. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.