OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) Receives C$3.66 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.50 to C$3.79 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of OGI traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 120,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.24. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.39 and a 12 month high of C$6.20.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$18.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

