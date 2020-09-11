Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires 358 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.5% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,433,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,469 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,460,849,000 after buying an additional 591,816 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $236,924,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,393,000 after acquiring an additional 420,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415,788 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $704.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,188. The company has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $778.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.52.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,830 shares of company stock valued at $30,439,933. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

