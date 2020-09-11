Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,722 Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Eldorado Resorts comprises 0.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 604,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 338,400 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the second quarter worth about $3,605,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Shares of ERI stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 4,034,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,812. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.